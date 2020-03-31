SYLVANIA, Ohio — Right now, Judd Silverman's team is still working hard preparing as if a tournament will be held at Highland Meadows in the second week of July. They understand though, that ultimately, that will be a decision made by the LPGA.

Currently, all tournaments on the tour are postponed through the middle of May. A postponement isn't likely for the Marathon Classic. There are only two realistic options. The tournament will happen, or it won't. But for now, they have no choice but to prepare as if the tournament will happen like normal.

"We could probably know no later than the first week of June and still be able to construct everything and be ready to go," said tournament director Judd Silverman. "We've got some time left. In the meantime, our planning is in full force. Our volunteer recruiting and our sponsorship sales are in full force. We have to plan like there's going to be a tournament, until we hear otherwise."

The other piece of this is that the tournament gives back so much money to local children's charities. They're hoping to keep that tradition alive whether there is a tournament or not.

"Our goal this year was $600,000 for those charities and they probably need that money more now than they ever have before," said Silverman. "It's a difficult time, but we're hopeful, and all we can do is wait it out."

There is still some time before a decision has to be made, but that window is quickly closing. There is so much that goes in to this logistically and from a planning standpoint.

They need to make a decision sooner rather than later, but for now, they're still holding out hope that we will see the best women's golfers from across the world here in Sylvania in just about three months.

RELATED: Napoleon girls basketball coach pens letter after cancellation of winter sports tournaments

RELATED: Allen Gant accepts job as defensive coordinator at West Virginia Wesleyan

RELATED: As sports are stalled, local teams take to TikTok to pass the time

RELATED: OHSAA officially cancels winter sports tournaments; local coaches react