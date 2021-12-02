Port Clinton City Schools turns warehouse into indoor athletics facility

The $1.2 million, 26,000 square-foot facility houses an indoor field, wrestling room, weight room and more for athletes from all sports.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Port Clinton City Schools has turned a former warehouse into a 26,000 square foot multi-purpose facility for their athletes.

The beauty of this new facility is that all of their sports can utilize this space for practices and training.

In northwest Ohio, it can be tough for softball and baseball to practice outdoors during the winter season, but with this new building, they are able to do so during snowy, cold days.

In total, it cost $1.2 million, with part of that coming from the Zink family who owned the warehouse previously, and the other part from the Port Clinton athletic boosters.