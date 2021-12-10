Perrysburg volleyball hoping for deep playoff run

The Jackets are 19-1, 12-0 in the NLL, and ranked top 10 in the state as the postseason nears.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — This week is the final week of the regular season for high school volleyball before the state tournament begins.

Perrysburg can lock up the Northern Lakes League title on Tuesday night with a win at Northview.

The Jackets started the season picture perfect. Their first nine matches were straight-set wins. That hot start immediately gained attention in northwest Ohio and the state rankings.

"I knew this team was going to be special," said senior outside hitter Julia Beer. "We worked really hard during preseason, we always make sure we stick together, we work hard every single practice, and I feel like that's really what's gotten us so far this season."

"We also just have an unsaid goal of as soon as we hit postseason it's like, 'Alright, here we go,'" said head coach Laura Davidson. "We just need to keep pushing forward and take that momentum that we've had and not break down."

Perrysburg is now 19-1, 12-0 in the NLL, and ranked top 10 in the state.

It's been great to be a Yellow Jacket, but it's been a long time since they've advanced to regionals. That district final match from last year is still very much on their minds.

"I think that's something that I think about. I think they've thought about that a lot from last year, but I think I've been through it more than they have," said Davidson. "But I'm not on the floor. I can only do what I can do in practice. But they just have that mindset now. They want to get past that point and they know it."

"It's definitely been our goal this whole season to try and make it past the district final," said Beer. "We really don't worry about the results of each game but we make sure that we play each game to the best of our abilities."