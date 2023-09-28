Perrysburg residents protest potential roundabout

After 96 crashes over a four-year period in a section of Perrysburg, a consulting company conducted a safety study and recommended a roundabout be built.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg residents protested a proposed roundabout project Thursday afternoon.

From 2017 to 2021, there were 96 crashes in the area of West Front and West Boundary streets, the city of Perrysburg told WTOL 11. So, a consulting company was hired to do a safety study to see what could be done and a roundabout was recommended.

A concerned resident wrote to WTOL 11 and said that the roundabout was bad for several reasons. They said the roundabout would increase traffic, destroy the neighborhood's unique historic layout and parkland, and be unsafe for pedestrians and cyclists.

Deborah Born, another resident opposed to the roundabout, said the project is a waste of money.

"I think it's an utter waste of money, $5.5 million," she said. "That would just be the beginning. It would not work here. This has always been like this through here for many years. It's not going to make it better, it's going to make it worse."

Perrysburg City Administrator Joe Fawcett said he understands residents' concerns and that the plan for the roundabout is in the preliminary stage.

"We're listening to the concerns coming from the residence and trying to address some of those concerns as we move along this project," said Fawcett. "Pedestrian safety being one, is an important one and it's a good question to ask."

