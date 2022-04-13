Perrysburg long jumper eyeing state title

Last year as just a sophomore, Adelle Francis competed in the state championships all while battling an injury. This season, she's eyeing the top prize.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The high school track season started just 2 weeks ago and Perrysburg's Adelle Francis already has a target on her back.

But the bigger the target, the more she thrives.

Last year, as just a sophomore, Adelle Francis was turning heads at the track. She broke the school record in the long jump at 18 feet 11 and 1/4 inches to win the regional meet and punch her ticket to the state championships. She did all that while battling an injury.

"I definitely want to hit 19-foot this year," said Francis. "I've been working hard and just making sure I do all my drills and extra lifting. I was like 1/4 of an inch away from 19. Hoping this year I don't have any injuries at the end of the season, because last year I was battling that quad hematoma. Hopefully, if I can just stay healthy throughout this season, I can accomplish that goal.

"It was great, what a role model to say, 'I can fight through this,'" said Perrysburg Coach Andrea Monheim. "We really wanted her to go (to the state championships) because she had worked so hard. We were super proud of her."

After finishing fourth in the state last year and the three girls ahead of her have graduated, it's hers to lose, but she doesn't look at it as pressure.

"There's always going to be competition," said Francis. "There is always going to be someone better than you. I just think that I'm going to have to work really hard and push myself to place better than last year."

Francis is just an all-around athletic kid, already being committed to play soccer at Michigan State.