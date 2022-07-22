Parker's Purpose hosts annual charity reverse raffle dinner to give back to people in need

Parker's Purpose, over the course of 14 years, has given out over $600,000 in grants for people in need across the greater Toledo community.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It has happened for the last 14 years, yet every time it's an emotional scene.

The "Parker's Purpose" foundation held their annual reverse raffle benefit dinner at Ole Zim's Wagon Shed Friday night.

Consisting of giveaways such as gas cards, TV's and various sports memorabilia, people got the opportunity to participate in a 'Chinese auction'; a combination of a silent auction and a raffle.

The foundation was created in May 2008 as a result of people coming together to help out the family of Parker Inks in their time of need. Inks, a 23-year-old resident of Fremont, has muscular dystrophy and was hospitalized for a month in March of the same year with viral pneumonia and a collapsed lung.

Even with the expectations of holding the event, the night is still special.

"It's so hard to put into words, because there's so much to it," Inks said. "There's happiness in seeing people come together to help, and there's so many people who are affected by horrible situations. But, the closest thing I can say is; it's wonderful."

"It's not about what their is to win in there," Inks said. "For me, it's about the money given to the foundation."

This year's recipient of the Parker's Purpose grant at the event was the Hall family. Cody and Brittany Hall, parents of Ava Hall, are using the money to help pay for medical expense for their daughter. Ava, 10 months old, is diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a form of childhood cancer that starts in immature nerve cells.