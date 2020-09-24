Pac-12 conference will play football in 2020

Arizona and Arizona State will play football in 2020 after all.

PHOENIX — Pac-12 conference presidents and chancellors have voted to play football in 2020, following a decision to postpone the season last month.

Football, basketball and winter sports will move forward.

Football teams can begin practicing immediately and a 7-game conference season will begin on Nov. 6. The Pac-12 football championship game is set for Dec. 18.

The conference made the announcement official Thursday afternoon.

"The football season may now commence for those teams that have the necessary state and local health approvals on November 6, men’s and women’s basketball on November 25 consistent with the NCAA’s official start date for these sports, and other winter sports consistent with the NCAA season dates for those sports," the Pac-12's statement said.

After the Big Ten, which also initially postponed its season and then voted to have a season last week, the Pac-12 is doing the same, as it was briefly the only Power Five conference that was sitting out.

The Pac-12 says there will be no fans permitted at any Pac-12 campus sporting events and that decision will be revisited in January 2021.

Welp. Sorry guys... From the #Pac-12: No fans will be permitted at any sporting competition taking place on Pac-12 campuses. The decision to not allow fans at competitions will be revisited based upon health and safety considerations in January 2021. #12Sports — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) September 24, 2020

How a 7-game season will work for the College Football Playoff when other conferences are playing 10 games will be the next thing to be up for debate. But for now, college football in the Pac-12 is happening.

There's no word yet on what schedules will look like for ASU and UArizona.