Owens women's basketball earns No. 1 seed in NJCAA Tournament

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Owens women's basketball team is headed to the NJCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed.

"When we were named number one back in November, I told our team, 'That's great, but I want to be number one in March, not number one in November.'" said head coach Stephen Perry. "They had the right attitude about it. They know that every time we step on the floor that people are coming out to get us."