What to know for the Walleye run

Northwest Ohio becomes the mecca of fishing every spring, here is how you can get ready for the areas biggest event in fishing!

MAUMEE, Ohio — The Walleye Run is officially underway! Every year thousands of anglers from across the country make their way to northwest Ohio.

The walleye run was a popular event during the pandemic it was an activity many could still participate in.

“It’s been great so far! We’ve had a lot of anglers come out and take advantage of the great weather we’ve had in the past few weeks” said Serena Yerg, with Maumee Tackle.

Yerg said Maumee Tackle has had a lot of customers come in so far this season. They expect that will continue through April.

“It’s nice seeing people get outside and enjoy the fresh air again! We’ve got you covered for anything you need and we open early every day” said Yerg.