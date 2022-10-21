Rainbow trout return to Cuyahoga River in Cuyahoga Falls

Western Reserve Trout Unlimited and partner have re-introduced the sport fish to a rejuvenated body of water.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — At Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls, there's something fishy going on.

Members of Western Reserve Trout Unlimited Chapter 668 brought more than food; they ordered fish!

With the help of the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the city of Cuyahoga Falls, they're stocking rainbow trout by the hundreds in this part of the resilient Cuyahoga River.

"It's the rebirth of the river," Western Reserve Trout Unlimited Vice President Mike Hanshaw said. "It's a pleasant place to be. The water's gin-clear, and I hope everyone comes out to take advantage of it."

The stocked rainbows are taking to the river like, well, fish to water!

"It's great for the environment," Hanshaw gushed, "and it's great for Northeast Ohio."

These beautiful rainbows are the perfect lure to get folks outdoors.

"I think it's wonderful," Trout Unlimited board member Art Preiksa said. "I mean, introducing people to the sport of fly fishing and the great outdoors? We've [even] got some young people involved."

Young people, along with those young at heart.

They say you never forget your first fish. In this stretch of the middle Cuyahoga, there are six to 700 memories waiting to be made. All you need to do is catch one.

"We hope to see you on the river!"