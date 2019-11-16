COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s gun season for deer is set to begin early next month.

This year’s deer-gun season runs Dec. 2 through Dec. 8, with an additional weekend of hunting Dec. 21 and Dec. 22.

The Ohio’s Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife says hunters harvested more than 60,500 deer during last year’s weeklong gun season and more than 9,600 animals during a weekend hunt.

State officials advise hunters to check the 2019-2020 Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations for county-specific bag limits, updates on permits and other information.

The statewide bag limit is six deer.

Ohio’s youth-only deer-gun season is Nov. 23 and 24.

