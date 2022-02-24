Two Michiganders attempt to break Guinness World Record for most ski areas skied in 24 hours

The two Michiganders will attempt to ski at 22 different locations, beating the previous record of 17.

MICHIGAN, USA — A pair of Michiganders are attempting to break a Guinness Book of World Record for the most ski areas skied in a 24-hour period.

Michigan skier Kyle Kelly from Caledonia and snowboarder friend Brad Dykstra of Hopkins will be traveling across the state to 22 different ski areas starting at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The current world record for the most ski areas skied in a 24 hour period is held by Terri Moore of Canada who skied at 17 ski resorts in Hakuba, Japan, between Feb. 8 and 9 in 2017.

The two Michiganders will attempt to break that record by traveling all across Michigan and visiting 22 resorts in total, 5 more than the previous record.

“Michigan is the perfect place to attempt this record,” said Kelly. “According to the Michigan Snowsports Industries Association (MSIA) no matter where you are in the state, you are within a two-hour drive of a ski area.”

The pair have quite the itinerary ahead of them as they kick off their attempt at Nubs Nob just north of Petosky at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Saturday Ski Resort Stops

Nub’s Nob

The Highlands

Challenge Mountain in Walloon Hills

Boyne Mountain in Boyne City

Treetops Resort and Otsego Resort in Gaylord

Hanson Hills in Grayling

Shanty Creek (Schuss Mtn. slopes) in Bellaire

Mt. Holiday and Hickory Hills in Traverse City

The Homestead in Glen Arbor

Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville

Caberfae Peaks in Cadillac

Snow Snake in Harrison

The two will complete the first leg of the attempt early in the morning on Sunday and then they will drive downstate at about 3:45 a.m. and begin again at Mt. Holly.

Sunday Ski Resort Stops

Mt. Holly in Holly

Pine Knob in Clarkston

Alpine Valley in White Lake

Mount Brighton in Brighton

Swiss Valley in Jones

Timber Ridge in Goebles

Bittersweet in Otsego

And then the final stop on the attempt is Cannonsburg in Belmont, where a victory celebration is planned after the two finish just before 12 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.

“We will arrive at some of the ski areas during times when they are not open for skiing,” said Kelly. “We are truly thankful to all these ski areas for going out of their way to accommodate us.”

The two are still looking for a few volunteers who are willing to travel along part of their journey to be official Guinness witnesses. Anyone interested should contact Kyle Kelly at kylekelly12@gmail.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.