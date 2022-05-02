How to prevent a tick from getting on your skin

TOLEDO, Ohio — Spring has sprung in northwest Ohio and warmer weather is on the way. But with the nice weather comes ticks.
According to pestworld.org, tick populations are expected to be extremely high in many parts of the country this year.
Ticks can transmit Lyme disease to humans as well as dogs and cats. So it’s important to keep yourself safe before you take a walk in the park or woods.
The Lucas county health commissioner is reminding everyone to make sure you Inspect yourself and your family members carefully for ticks after being outdoors.
"If you know you're going to go out, make sure you are wearing the proper clothing. If I’m going to go out hiking don't wear shorts, wear longer pants and it will help reduce the ability for those ticks to get onto your skin," says Lucas county health commissioner Eric Zgodzinski
Some Tips to follow so you can avoid ticks are listed below.
- Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and closed-toe shoes when outdoors
- Wear light-colored clothing to make it easier to spot ticks and other insects.
- Wear a bug spray containing at least 20% DEET when outdoors
- When hiking, stay in the center of trails, away from vegetation.
- Inspect your pets for ticks on a routine basis. Just like humans, pets can contract Lyme disease from ticks.
- Inspect yourself and your family members carefully for ticks after being outdoors.