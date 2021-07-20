2 weeks remaining to enter photo contest for Blanchard and Sandusky River watersheds

The photo contest began during the pandemic shutdown to help get people out into their local watershed and now is in its 2nd year.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — You only have two weeks left to try to snap an award-winning picture.

It's the second year for a photo contest hosted by both the Sandusky River Watershed Coalition and Blanchard River Watershed Partnership.

The contest started last year as a way to help get people outdoors during the pandemic lockdown.

You can enter any picture taken at either river watershed and enter the pic into one of five categories: the river itself, landscapes, plants, wildlife and river recreation.

The goal is to get more people outside and not only enjoy, but also learn about their local watershed.

"Northwest Ohio really is unique, especially around the Lake Erie area. So, there's plenty of diversity and really awesome natural aspects of the habitat to find right in your own backyard," said Lauren Sandhu, watershed coordinator at Blanchard River Watershed Partnership

Registration for this photo contest ends July 31.

The winners will have their photos on display at local businesses once announced in mid-August.

If you miss this round, there are plans for another contest to be held in autumn.