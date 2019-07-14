SYLVANIA, Ohio —

Once Se Young Kim held the lead, the tournament was over. Kim, of South Korea, scored -22 in dominating fashion, a finish which was finalized as the second-best in Marathon Classic history.

Kim and her near record-setting score walk away from Highland Meadows Golf Club with the tournament’s 34th crown and a $262,500 check to go along with it.

"I'm very happy to win this tournament," she told reporters afterward. "Especially this tournament, because Marathon Classic is a lot of history."

Coming into this week, Kim had finished 49th and 41st at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic and Walmart NW Arkansas Championship respectively. Three months earlier, she did not even make the cut at the ANA Inspiration.

Now, she is the Marathon Classic as 2019’s champion and with her ninth career victory.

Following Thursday’s opening round, Kim was tied for 11th place and three shots back from the lead. As she approached hole 15 on day one, she was just one-under par. Then, birdies on holes 16, 17, and 18 to close out the round sparked a flame in her game.

Early in Friday’s round two, she birdied holes 3-6 and had already placed herself -8 and had 12 holes left to play. A birdie on 18 placed Kim one stroke ahead of Jeongeun Lee6 who was in second place. From that point on, Kim never left her spot atop the leaderboard slip.

Even with two bogeys on the front-nine Saturday afternoon for Kim and the No. 4 ranked golfer in the world in Lexi Thompson pressing for her position, four birdies on holes 12-17 kept Kim in first place yet again — by one stroke.

It did not matter how the rest of the field played on Sunday, including Thompson who was paired with Kim and just one stroke off the lead, Kim dominated the course and her opposition.

A birdie on hole two, a blazing hot finish on the front nine, and a scorching start on the back nine had the rest of the field playing for their own scores; the field hardly bothered to catch Kim as she stayed focus with the top score.

For Thompson, a chance at taking over the lead was far-fetched, especially with bogeys on holes one and four. She made progress in catching up with Kim with birdies on holes seven and 10 but Kim maintained well separated with the lead.

Obviously, we all want to win," Thompson told reporters. "Kim played great golf. On top of it, I'm very proud of just my attitude this whole week. I could have faltered today."

Following a birdie on hole 15, Kim had tied the four-day tournament record at -23, however, a bogey on 16 put her one stroke off what would have been a record-setting performance.

It is worth noting that although Thompson remained well removed from the lead, she at least made things interesting. A birdie on 17 and an eagle to finish on 18 etched her score at -20. In many other years, that score would have resulted in hoisting the trophy.

"I would've taken 20-under coming into the week and not tee'd it up and said, 'All right, I'm good,' and would've expected a win," said Thompson.



"That just shows how well [Kim] played. Made a lot of birdies out there. She's just a great competitor. Long off the tee and great with her irons and rolls it unbelievably."

Thompson is Kim's favorite player and with Thompson breathing down her back the entire day, Kim felt the pressure.

“When I hit the last putt, my hands were still shaking," Kim told WTOL. "Lexi was chasing me up until the last hole. I am still a little nervous.”

The group in-front of Kim-Thompson featured Toledo-born Stacy Lewis and rookie Jennifer Kupcho. They were both five-strokes off the lead to start the day and within striking distance of making headway.

For Lewis, she even caught a glimpse of hope with three consecutive birdies to start which placed herself two-strokes off the lead.

Meanwhile, Kim was set to tee-off on hole one and bogeys on holes five and seven for Lewis made her glimpse of hope a glimmer.

Lewis finished at -16 and in third place, her best finish in tournament history.

"It's awesome," Lewis said when describing her round. "You look at years past 16-under would probably win a lot of these things. Just happy to have my best finish here. We're getting closer. That's what I told Judd walking off the green."

Kim’s -6 score on Sunday ultimately became the best score of the day, but three others matched it. Sweden's Linnea Strom, USA’s Brittany Altomare, and South Korea’s So Yeon Ryu finished -6, shaking up the leaderboard.

Strom made the biggest jump, from tied for 24th to tied for fifth —an over $60,000 increase in winning’s with Sunday’s performance.

Jeongeun Lee6, the world’s ninth-ranked golfer, was third coming into Sunday. She fell to fourth with a -2 score.

Lee6’s partner for the final round, Spain’s Carlota Ciganda was tied for fourth at -11 following three rounds. Two double bogeys and five bogeys slid her down to tied for 35th.

Kim becomes the 26th winner in tournament history and a likely jump from her No. 12 ranking in the world rankings. Her 65-stroke finish ties her best performance of the season and after today’s winnings, she has over $6.75 million in career earnings.