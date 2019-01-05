LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach has been scratched, trainer Richard Mandella confirmed.

Mandella said the 3-year-old will miss the race with an entrapped epiglottis that was discovered after a cough and scope. It's an upper airway abnormality that can cause poor performance in athletic horses. The condition will not threaten the animal's life or career.

The horse will have a procedure done in the next few days and will be out of training for three weeks, according to Mandella.

With a scratch, Bodexpress (30-1) is eligible to race.

