Toledo boxer Oshae Jones advances to quarterfinals with win in Tokyo Olympics

The matchup against Mexico's Brianda Tamara Cruz Sandoval ended by a split decision of 3-2.

Toledo’s own Oshae Jones is making her way into the next round in women’s boxing at the Tokyo Olympics after beating Mexico’s Brianda Tamara Cruz Sandoval early Tuesday morning (EST).

The matchup, which was in the Round of 16, ended by a split decision of 3-2. She was labeled as “the clear aggressor at the beginning of the first round,” according to NBCOlympics.com.

Jones now advances to the quarterfinals against Maria Altagracia Moronta Hernandez of the Dominican Republic, which is set for later this week.

"Boxing chose me,” she told WTOL before the Olympics began. “This is what I was supposed to do. I don't know how, I don't know why, but I had to make it work.”

She added that if she can do it, she feels like “anybody can do it.”