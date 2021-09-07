Tokyo Olympics boxing: When to watch Cleveland’s Delante ‘Tiger’ Johnson and Toledo’s Oshae Jones fight in the next round

Both Johnson and Jones will fight early Friday morning EST.

TOKYO, Japan — Editor's note: The interview with "Tiger" Johnson in the player above was originally published before the Tokyo Olympics began.

It’s a big day for boxing in the Tokyo Olympics on Friday with two Ohio natives entering the ring in their continued fight for a medal.

Cleveland native Delante “Tiger” Johnson is set to face Roniel Iglesias of Cuba in the quarterfinals (Round of 8) at 5:36 a.m. EST Friday.

This fight comes after Johnson won his two previous battles, the most recent victory happening earlier this week against Ablaikhan Zhussupov from Kazakhstan in the Welterweight Division.

“I definitely appreciate everybody that’s supporting me,” Johnson told 3News on Monday before his second fight. “I feel like that’s something everybody needs. Big shout outs to Cleveland.”

Toledo boxer Oshae Jones will make her quarterfinals appearance at 5:03 a.m. EST on Friday in the next round of women’s boxing against Maria Altagracia Moronta Hernandez of the Dominican Republic.

Jones advanced to this round after beating Mexico’s Brianda Tamara Cruz Sandoval earlier this week.

"Boxing chose me,” she told WTOL before the Olympics began. “This is what I was supposed to do. I don't know how, I don't know why, but I had to make it work.”