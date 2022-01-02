x
Olympics

4 burning questions about Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir

Figure skating fans were Googling about NBC's popular figure skating commentator team Saturday night.

As American audiences were watching team figure skating during primetime Saturday, fans had some burning questions. They weren't so much about the skaters as the NBC commentators -- Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir.

The pair have been calling the sport together since the 2014 Olympics in Sochi and fans embraced them immediately. Along with sportscaster Terry Gannon, they quickly moved up and became NBC's main commentating team for figure skating.

In addition to their spot-on and frank figure skating analysis, they are also known for bringing the fashion, complete with bedazzled microphones. And they share their adventures on a joint Instagram account.

Credit: Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP
FILE - This March 2, 2014, file photo shows Johnny Weir, left, and Tara Lipinski at the Oscars in Los Angeles. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP, File)

Here are the answers to some questions people were Googling about them.

Who is Tara Lipinski?

Tara Lipinski won the women's figure skating gold medal at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano Japan.

Who is Johnny Weir?

Johnny Weir is a two-time Olympian, three-time U.S. men's figure skating champion and the 2008 world bronze medalist.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2010, file photo, United State's Johnny Weir performs his free program during the men's figure skating competition at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

How old was Tara Lipinski when she won the gold medal?

15 years, 255 days. At the time, Lipinski was the youngest individual event winner in Winter Olympics history.

She's not, however, the youngest gold medalist. That belongs to Kim Yun-Mi of South Korea, who won the gold in 1994 in the women's short track 3,000-meter relay -- a team event -- at the age of 13 years, 86 days.

Credit: AP
Tara Lipinski, of Sugarland, Texas, reacts after completing her free skate program at White Ring Arena Friday, Feb. 20, 1998, in Nagano, Japan. Lipinski went on to win the gold medal. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)

Who is Tara Lipinski married to?

She's married to sports producer Todd Kapostasy. The couple tied the knot in 2017.

Lipinski and Kapostasy are co-executive producers for the documentary "Meddling," looking at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics pairs figure skating scandal.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said Russian Yulia Lipnitskaya won an individual gold medal in 2014 and was six days younger than Lipinski. She won team gold, but not individual gold.

