Spring, new life celebrated at 2022 Games Opening Ceremony

The Opening Ceremony coincides with the Lunar New Year, which is also known as the Spring Festival.

In China, Friday was “Lichun” — which translates to the beginning of spring.

And in this case, the start of the Winter Olympics.

“Beginning of Spring” is the first of the 24 solar terms of the year, and that number — 24 — carried significance in the early moments of the opening ceremony of these Beijing Games. Organizers say it reflects “the Chinese people’s understanding of time,” also noting that these were the 24th Winter Olympics.

The onset of "Lichun" sees grass emerging from the ground, the days becoming longer, and more sunshine and rain that ultimately leads to new life. As one Chinese proverb has it: "yinian zhi ji zaiyu chun" -- which translates to the year's planning starts with spring.

The celebration of the lunar terms was punctuated by the first of what will be multiple pyrotechnic displays at the Bird’s Nest — including using fireworks to spell out the word “Spring.”

It’s also a Chinese belief that extreme cold breeds new life. Temperatures were expected to fall into the low 20s as the ceremony goes along; perhaps not extreme cold, but certainly a chilly start to the Beijing Games.

The opening ceremony also coincides with the ongoing Lunar New Year celebrations. In Chinese, the Lunar New Year is also called "chunjie" or "Spring Festival," and much of the traditions center on welcoming the life that spring brings along.