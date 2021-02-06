Toledo boxer Oshae Jones to fight in semifinals match Wednesday morning at Tokyo Olympics

Toledo boxer Oshae Jones will square off against Gu Hong of China on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 1:48 a.m. EST.

She has already secured herself a medal – but now she’s fighting for something better than bronze in the Tokyo Olympics.

Toledo boxer Oshae Jones will square off against Gu Hong of China on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 1:48 a.m. EST. The winner will advance to the final match to fight for gold, which is set for 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.

Jones claimed her second victory in the women's Welterweight Division last Friday, beating Maria Altagracia Moronta Hernandez of the Dominican Republic by a decision of 4-0.

“Shout out to my family,” Jones said after winning the battle.

Friday's win also comes after Jones won her first match earlier last week against Mexico's Brianda Tamara Cruz Sandoval by a split decision of 3-2 in the Round of 16. She was labeled as “the clear aggressor at the beginning of the first round” of that fight, according to NBCOlympics.com.

"Boxing chose me,” she told WTOL before the Olympics began. “This is what I was supposed to do. I don't know how, I don't know why, but I had to make it work.”

She added that if she can do it, she feels like “anybody can do it.”