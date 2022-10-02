Olympian from Sylvania shares special bond with her mom

Madison Hubbell's mom, Susan, is a seamstress and puts together all of the costumes for her performances, including those in the Olympics.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sylvania native Madison Hubbell already has one silver medal so far at the Beijing Olympics for figure skating in the team event, but she's still got more work to do.

All the while, her family here in northwest Ohio is working hard cheering her on.

Hubbell's mom is a seamstress and her dad is an attorney in Toledo.

Her family wasn't able to travel to Beijing for the Olympics because no fans were allowed due to the pandemic.

For Hubbell, it will be her last Olympics and she has just two more events remaining.

The bond that she has with her mom is a really neat one. Susan Hubbell has made basically every single costume that she and her partner have worn for competitions for years...

It's something that has kept the two so close even when they're thousands of miles apart.

"I reap the benefits of her being an absolute fashion lover, and since I was a young girl she would dress me and make my clothes," said Madison Hubbell. "That quickly became making skating costumes. Throughout our career, my mom has made a very large portion of our costumes together. It's a really special bond that we have."