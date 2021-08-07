Former Ohio State wrestler Kyle Snyder earns silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

Kyle Snyder lost while competing against Abdulrashid Sadulaev of Russia.

Former Ohio State University wrestler Kyle Snyder earned a silver medal Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics.

On Friday, Snyder won three matches, which allowed him to advance to the championship match in the men’s freestyle competition.

During the 2016 Olympic games, Snyder won a gold medal at 97 kg. He was also a 2015 and 2017 World champion.