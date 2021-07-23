The 35-year-old will face Chile's Andrés Aguilar in the round of 64 on Thursday.

TOKYO, Japan — The Olympics are well under way in Tokyo, and the first of several athletes from Northeast Ohio has already participated in his first event.

Massillon native Jacob Wukie placed 47th in Friday's men's individual archery ranking round. The 35-year-old notched 22 10s (arrows inside the yellow ring on the target) and five Xs ("bullseyes") for a score of 649.

This is the second Olympics for Wukie, who back in 2012 earned a silver medal for the United States in the men's team event with Brady Ellison and Jake Kaminski. He also ranked 12th in men's individual and advanced to the round of 32 before losing to Norway's Bård Nesteng.

Wukie will face 18th-ranked Andrés Aguilar of Chile in Thursday's round of 64. In addition, he will also compete Monday in the men's team event along with Ellison and Jack Williams.