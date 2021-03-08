Ohio's Joe Kovacs advances to men's shot put finals in Tokyo Olympics

The finals are set for Thursday, Aug. 5.

TOKYO, Japan — Editor's note: Video in the player above features highlights from the main events at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, Aug. 2.

Another Ohioan has a shot at winning a medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Joe Kovacs, who resides in Columbus and trains at Ohio State University, advanced to the finals in men’s shot put during the qualifying round early Tuesday morning (EST). His best score after three attempts in the qualifying round was 20.93.

The finals are set for Thursday, Aug. 5 at 10:05 p.m.

Reaching the podium in Tokyo would mark his second career medal after winning silver in 2016 at the Rio Olympics.

Kovacs, 32, is a native of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, but lives in Ohio as his wife, Ashley, is a track and field coach at OSU. She’s also his personal coach, too.

“Had a breakout season in 2015, capturing the USATF outdoor, world outdoor and Diamond League shot put titles, and finishing the season ranked No. 1 in the world in shot put,” according to Team USA.

Westlake native Adelaide Aquilla competed in the women’s shot put last week, but did not advance in the qualifying round.

Editor's note: Video in the player above features an interview with Aquilla that was published before the Tokyo Olympics began.