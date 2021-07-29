TOKYO, Japan — Congratulations are in order for Jacob Wukie, a Massillon native who is advancing in his journey to win a medal in archery at the Tokyo Olympics.
Wukie won two rounds of competition early Thursday morning (EST) and will continue in the Olympic Games. First, he beat Andres Aguilar of Chile and then moved on to win against Agata Riau Ega Salsabilla of Indonesia.
There are several more rounds before the finals. Wukie is slated to compete next at 10:01 p.m. Friday in the men’s individual round of 16-8.
This is Wukie’s second Olympics appearance after previously competing – and winning a silver medal – in London during the 2012 Games.
Wukie currently residents in Fremont, Ohio, according to TeamUSA.org.
3News reported last week that Wukie placed 47th in the men's individual archery ranking round after notching 22 10s (arrows inside the yellow ring on the target) along with five Xs -- or bulleseys -- to finish with a score of 649.
