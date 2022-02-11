Ice dancing, monobob debuts and big air is back: Beijing Olympics livestreams for Saturday, February 12

BEIJING, China — Figure skating resumes with the ice dancing rhythm dance. U.S. team figure skating silver medalists Madison Chock, Evan Bates, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue will attempt to add to their medal count along with Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker.
Speedskating features the fast and furious sprint of the men’s 500 meters and the quarterfinals of the women’s team pursuit.
The women wrap up competition in skeleton and get started with the Olympics debut of monobob. The U.S. has medal contenders in both events.
RELATED: Rocky River native Red Gerard to compete in men's snowboard big air at Beijing Olympics: When to watch live
Also, the men take on the giant slalom in alpine skiing. Women’s freestyle skiing heads to the mountains for slopestyle where many of the Big Air competitors will be taking another shot at gold.
And the U.S. men take on Norway and Canada in curling while the women face Great Britain.
Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 12:00 a.m. ET Saturday and 3:00 a.m. ET Sunday. The schedule may be subject to change due to weather. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.
1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Men's Round Robin
2:30 a.m. EST: Cross-Country Skiing, Women’s 4x5km Relay
3:40 a.m. EST: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, Germany vs. China
3:40 a.m. EST: Hockey, Women’s Quarterfinal
4:00 a.m. EST: Biathlon, Men’s Sprint 10km
5:00 a.m. EST: Ski Jumping, Men’s Large Hill Final
6:00 a.m. EST: Figure Skating, Ice Dance Rhythm Dance
6:30 a.m. EST: Day 8 Medal Ceremonies
7:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Women's Round Robin
7:20 a.m. EST: Skeleton, Women’s Heats 3 and 4
8:10 a.m. EST: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, ROC vs. Czech Republic
8:10 a.m. EST: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, Switzerland vs. Denmark
2:30 p.m. EST: NBC Daytime Coverage
8:00 p.m. EST: NBC Primetime Coverage
8:05 p.m. EST: Curling, Men's Round Robin
8:30 p.m. EST: Bobsled, Women’s Monobob Heats 1 and 2
9:00 p.m. EST: Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying
9:15 p.m. EST: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Giant Slalom Run 1
11:10 p.m. EST: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, Slovakia vs. Latvia
12:45 a.m. EST: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Giant Slalom Run 2
1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Women's Round Robin
2:00 a.m. EST: Cross-Country Skiing, Women’s 4x10km Relay