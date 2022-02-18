Beijing Olympics: Watch the closing ceremony and final weekend events

There is still a lot of exciting action in figure skating, bobsled and speedskating this weekend before the Beijing Olympics wrap up with the closing ceremony.

BEIJING, China — And that’s a wrap! The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics comes to a close this weekend with the final medal events.

The U.S. has a shot at a couple more medals in the two-woman bobsled with drivers Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor. Both won medals in the monobob. The men will wrap it up with four-man bobsled.

WATCH LIVE | Beijing Olympics closing ceremony

Figure skating concludes with the pairs free skate. And then, with the pressure off, it’s time for some fun with the exhibition gala. Medals will also be decided in men’s hockey, men’s and women’s curling and the men’s and women’s speed skating mass start.

Then on Sunday morning, the world says farewell to Beijing with the closing ceremony, which will be replayed in primetime.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between Saturday and Sunday in the U.S. Times are subject to change due to weather. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com and on the NBC Sports App. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

Saturday

