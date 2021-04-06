6 banished for breaking Tokyo Olympic COVID rules

Tokyo Olympic organizers are also investigating an outdoor drinking party involving multiple athletes at the village where they’re staying.

TOKYO, Japan — Tokyo Olympics organizers say they have banished six people, including two silver medalists from the country of Georgia, for breaking rules designed to protect against COVID-19 cases.

Toshiro Muto, the games chief executive, says it was a “clear and serious violation” of the so-called playbooks of health and safety rules for two Georgian judokas to go sight-seeing.

Vazha Margvelashvili and Lasha Shavdatuashvili were seen near Tokyo Tower on Tuesday, after their events were finished.

Muto says the Georgian embassy in Tokyo has apologized for the incident.

The other four were accredited contractors from Britain and the United States arrested for allegedly using cocaine before the Olympics opened.

Muto says there have been eight cases of games credentials being temporarily suspended.

In four cases, organizers collected a “signed pledge” from people suspected of breaking rules. Ten strict warnings were issued, Muto says.

On top of that, Tokyo Olympic organizers say they’re investigating an outdoor drinking party involving multiple athletes at the village where they’re staying.

Games chief executive Toshiro Muto says athletes and other team officials were drinking alcohol at the park within the village late on Friday.

The 11,000 Olympic athletes were warned before the games that drinking alcohol in groups was a breach of the so-called playbook rules to protect against COVID-19 infections. They can drink alone in their rooms.

In the most serious cases of breaking rules, athletes can be removed from the village and have their Olympic credential taken.

Muto says in translated comments “we are investigating the situation and based on the result we are to take appropriate action.”