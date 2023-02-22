Old Fort senior aims to strike 3rd consecutive State Bowling Tournament appearance

Hayden Tarris' chances are high for a third straight trip to Columbus for the state championship.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSSFORD, Ohio — Old Fort High School senior Hayden Tarris said the idea of bringing a state bowling title to his Seneca County home "just makes my mouth water every time."

"Every day I think about it really the fact of winning a State Title for Old Fort," Tarris said. "But not just for them, for myself and everyone who has supported me. It makes me not only want to win a State Title but beyond that as well. So, it definitely puts a good feeling in my stomach for sure."

He still has to get through Districts on Thursday at Interstate Lanes in Rossford, though. But if history has shown anything, his chances are high for a third straight trip to Columbus for the state championship.

"The hype is just through the roof, from the guys on the team to everyone else back at home and school," Tarris said. "It's amazing just how supportive everybody is and just how hyped up everybody is every single day."

For some bowlers, making pins fall down is just a sport to play.

But for Tarris, bowling is his life.

"It's been here for me and I'm hoping it will continue to stay around for my entire life," he said. "When I walk into a bowling center, everything that stresses you out, the alley takes that all away. It's just my happy place, my comfort zone and where I go to escape. Just do what I know how to do and not worry about anything or anyone else really."

When it comes to striking down the competition and lighting up the scoreboard, Tarris is one of the best.

Prior to his final year at Old Fort, he finished third in the National Junior Gold Tournament, which earned him a spot to compete for Team USA in Las Vegas. He finished 42nd out of 175 Pro bowlers, amateur men and youth.

How does he do it?

Experience spun together with skill provides Tarris with the aim needed to land strike after strike.

"You've just got to think of it as another day in the office," he said. "Try not to overthink it and just take it shot by shot and game by game. Just do your thing and the chips will fall in place honestly with where they need to be."

"It's going to take some hard work for sure, It's going to take a lot of good shots, clean games and spares. Just going to take a 100% dedication."

Last week, Tarris was awarded his fourth Sandusky Bay Conference Outstanding Performer award after leading the Bay Division with a high average all four years of his high school bowling career.