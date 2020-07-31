OHSAA announces plan to move forward with fall sports as scheduled

This means that low/non-contact sports and contact sports will be permitted to begin official practices on August 1.

OHIO, USA — The Ohio High School Athletic Association once again reaffirmed their position that fall sports will go on as scheduled.

This means that low/non-contact sports and contact sports will be permitted to begin official practices on August 1.

For low/non-contact sports such as golf, girls tennis, and volleyball, school versus school scrimmages will follow per their normal OHSAA permissible dates and regulations.

For football and other contact sports such as soccer, field hockey, and cross country, there are no school versus school scrimmages permitted.

If contact sports are not approved for school versus school competition by Friday, September 4, fall contact sports and remaining winter and spring sports will move to a condensed schedule that will take place between mid-December and the end of June. Meanwhile, fall non-contact sports would move forward as scheduled.

If the fall seasons begin and are stopped but then resume, the OHSAA has plans to move to a modified fall sports season.

If contact sports are approved for school versus school competition, the OHSAA is prepared to set COVID-19 related requirements for schools to follow in compliance with the Governor's office.