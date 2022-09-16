OSU vs. Toledo on-campus tailgating: 3 things you should know

Here's Ohio State's list of tailgating rules and instructions to make sure gameday goes as smoothly as possible.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tailgating is a time-honored tradition at college football games all across the country. When the University of Toledo faces off with big 10 school Ohio State University on Saturday, plenty of people will tailgate in anticipation for the big game.

OSU has a few tailgating rules in place on campus to ensure the weekend events go smoothly.

1. Where (not) to park

Day-of-game parking is available in several parking lots on campus. A game-day parking map can be viewed here. Parking spaces in lots on the west side of 315 are $25, while lots east of 315, closer to the stadium, are $30 each. Both are credit card only. ADA accessible lots are located north of the stadium and cost $25. Proper ADA registration and identification are required. A free shuttle will run from the ADA lot to the stadium.

After parking, there are a few more rules the university has in place. Trailers, storage units, porta johns and tailgating activities/equipment cannot occupy vacant parking spaces, vehicle unloading spaces, crosswalks or interfere with traffic flow in the parking lot. Drive lanes in parking lots must be open at all times.

Additionally, vehicles and tailgates must fit within the 8.5' x 15' parking space. If your vehicle cannot fit in that space, you'll be asked to purchase an RV Pass or to park at the Ohio State Fairgrounds.

More information about OSU parking and traffic can be found here.

2. Food and Drink Policies

If you plan on grilling this weekend, OSU asks that you familiarize yourself with the university's Emergency Management and Fire Prevention Policies. Charcoal grills are not allowed, unless used in a designated charcoal grilling location. Propane grills are permitted.

Open burning is not allowed on campus on in the city of Columbus. This includes fire pits, fire rings, stoves and chimneys.

The university said it will enforce open container laws applicable to Ohio and Columbus. There are many aspects to these laws, but OSU named the following on a tailgating information webpage: "No person shall have in the person's possession an opened container of beer or intoxicating liquor in any public place."

3. Structures

Tents are permitted, but must not require any staking. OSU recommends the use of 10' x 10 ' "pop-up" tents. On game-days, you can set up your tent in a parking lot no earlier than 5 a.m. the morning of; otherwise, you'll have to use your tents in the grass on campus grounds. All tents must come down by noon the day after a home football game.

Visitors are free to set up signs, but they must be "secure and safe" and no larger than 4'x4'. Signs cannot be placed on university furniture, trees or light poles.

Personal port-a-johns can be delivered no earlier than 4 p.m. on the Thursday before a home game. Vendors will usually drop it off in a location that doesn't disrupt normal university operations. OSU says your port-a-john must be pushed or otherwise moved to your tailgating spot on Saturday morning for tailgating. It must fit in your parking spot, or in an adjacent "dead" spot that isn't used for parking.

You can read more about OSU tailgating rules here.