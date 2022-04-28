Ohio State swimmer sets world record in 50-meter backstroke

Hunter Armstrong, a junior and 2020 Olympian, finished the 50-meter backstroke in 23.71 seconds, beating the previous record by .09 seconds.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State University swimmer set a world record on Thursday at the 2022 Phillips 66 International Team Trials in North Carolina.

After setting the record, Armstrong said he was at a loss of words, but credited Ohio State and his coaches for the achievement.

"It's something that I've always wanted. I'm over the moon right now," Armstrong said. "We have a great culture down at Ohio State and a lot of it is this culture that we build of friendship and constantly building each other up.

HUNTER ARMSTRONG BREAKS THE 50M BACK WORLD RECORD‼️💪@ArmstrongH_ finishes in 23.71 to win the race and take the WR by .09 😤#GoBucks // #Phillips66SwimTrials pic.twitter.com/3LAihwqbg6 — Ohio State Swim/Dive (@OhioStSwimDive) April 28, 2022