Ohio State swimmer sets world record in 50-meter backstroke

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State University swimmer set a world record on Thursday at the 2022 Phillips 66 International Team Trials in North Carolina.
Hunter Armstrong, a junior and 2020 Olympian, finished the 50-meter backstroke in 23.71 seconds, beating the previous record by .09 seconds.
After setting the record, Armstrong said he was at a loss of words, but credited Ohio State and his coaches for the achievement.
"It's something that I've always wanted. I'm over the moon right now," Armstrong said. "We have a great culture down at Ohio State and a lot of it is this culture that we build of friendship and constantly building each other up.
The 21-year-old swimmer is ranked No. 8 in the 50m freestyle and 50m backstroke, according to TeamUSA.org.