Ohio State resumes voluntary workouts after results of latest COVID-19 testing

On July 8, workouts were paused after the university received the results from COVID-19 testing on July 7.

The Ohio State Department of Athletics announced they will resume voluntary workouts on campus after suspending them last week.

The university said the decision to resume training was based on the advice of medical professionals and the results of testing of student-athletes on Monday.

Seven teams were impacted by the workout stoppage: men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Ohio State Athletics Director Gene Smith said student-athletes will be tested routinely moving forward and training decisions will continue to be re-evaluated by medical staff.