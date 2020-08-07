Ohio State resumes voluntary workouts after results of latest COVID-19 testing

The Ohio State Department of Athletics announced they will resume voluntary workouts on campus after suspending them last week.
The university said the decision to resume training was based on the advice of medical professionals and the results of testing of student-athletes on Monday.
On July 8, the department announced they would be pausing the workouts after results from COVID-19 testing on July 7.
Seven teams were impacted by the workout stoppage: men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
Ohio State Athletics Director Gene Smith said student-athletes will be tested routinely moving forward and training decisions will continue to be re-evaluated by medical staff.
“Our Buckeyes are excited to be headed into a new school year and were disappointed last week when we had to temporarily suspend training,” Smith said. “These young people come from across the nation and the world to be part of our Ohio State family, and we do everything we can to create a safe, healthy environment so that they have a chance to study and compete. Our medical team will continue to evaluate, and we will share decisions as we move forward.”