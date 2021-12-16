Ohio State men's basketball game against Kentucky canceled due to COVID cases among Buckeyes

Sources tell 10TV's Dave Holmes multiple players with the Ohio State Buckeyes men's basketball team have tested positive for COVID-19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State men's basketball game against the Kentucky Wildcats has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Buckeyes team.

Breaking: Ohio State Basketball is dealing with a COVID outbreak and Saturday's game against Kentucky is canceled. Ohio State will NOT make the trip to Las Vegas. — Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmesTV) December 16, 2021

The No. 15 Buckeyes were set to travel to Las Vegas to play the No. 21 Wildcats in the CBS Sports Classic.

The matchup with Kentucky will not be rescheduled.

Team activities have also been shut down.

In an interview with 10TV, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said, "The biggest thing right now is we need to have regular testing here in the next few days to see if there are more positives."

Holtman said he hopes to resume activity sooner rather than later but did not want to risk the health and safety of those in the program.

The coach said if they went to Vegas and someone tested positive, the program would have to leave that person in Vegas for 10 days.

"I have a hard time saying to a parent, to a family member, 'Hey listen, we had some positive tests within our program, we went to Vegas anyway knowing we could have another positive and now we have to leave your son there for 10 days,'" Holtmann said.

Chris Holtmann on the Buckeyes' COVID outbreak that caused Ohio State to cancel its game against Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/gil66UXLFJ — Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmesTV) December 16, 2021

Ohio State is currently 8-2 with a four-game winning streak, including a comeback victory against previously No. 1 ranked Duke.