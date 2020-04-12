Ohio State cancels Saturday's men's basketball game due to COVID-19 concerns with opponent

The game was scheduled to tipoff at 7 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has canceled its men's basketball game against Alabama A&M tomorrow, the athletic department confirmed.

Ohio State said they decided to cancel the game due after learning of recent COVID-19 testing results within Alabama A&M's program.

"The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and with the welfare of the student-athletes, coaches and event staff in mind," Associate Athlete Director Jerry Emig said in a statement.

The Buckeyes are 3-0 on the season and are currently ranked No. 23 in the AP rankings.