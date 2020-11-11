Ohio State football game vs. Maryland canceled due to COVID-19 cases at Maryland

The game will not be rescheduled. Maryland says eight players have tested positive over the last seven days.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Saturday's Ohio State University football game versus the Maryland Terrapins is being canceled due to "an elevated number of COVID-19 cases" within the Maryland program, a tweet from the University of Maryland said Wednesday.

The game will not be rescheduled.

There are no built-in off weeks for the Big Ten Conference schedule, which results in the game not being able to be rescheduled.

The cancelation reduces the total number of scheduled games for both teams this season to eight. That is particularly consequential for Ohio State as the Buckeyes are jockeying for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff against teams from leagues such as the ACC and SEC that are scheduled to play more games in the 2020 season. Ohio State's next scheduled game is against No. 10 Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 21.

"We're obviously extremely disappointed that we'll be unable to host Ohio State," said head coach Michael Locksley. "It was an opportunity that our team was preparing for and excited about.

"However, we have and always will keep our players, coaches and staffs' safety at the forefront of our decision making process. We'll continue to operate as much as we can virtually as we monitor the situation in hopes of returning to play when it's deemed safe," he said.

Eight Maryland players tested positive for COVID-19, according to CBS Sports.

Due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the program, Maryland Football will pause all team-related activities.



Our game vs. Ohio State scheduled for Saturday, November 14 has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. https://t.co/fR75D1L1ob — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 11, 2020

Maryland football reports that between September 30 and November 10, there have been 1,510 on-campus PCR screening tests conducted for student-athletes across all sports. A total of 10 student-athletes have tested positive.

Cumulative results of all Maryland athletics testing to date:

5,333 tests

120 positive results