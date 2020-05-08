Ohio State football schedule for 2020 season released; Michigan game moved to Oct. 24

The announcement was made Wednesday morning.

The Big Ten football schedule was announced Wednesday morning.

Ohio State will open the season against Illinois on the road Thursday, September 3.

The Buckeyes will play Michigan at Ohio Stadium on October 24.

The full 10-game conference-only schedule is below.

Sept. 3 - at Illinois

Sept. 12 - Rutgers

Sept. 19 - at Purdue

Sept. 26 - Indiana

Oct. 3 - BYE

Oct. 10 - Nebraska

Oct. 17 - at Michigan State

Oct. 24 - Michigan

Oct. 31 - at Maryland

Nov. 7 - at Penn State

Nov. 14 - BYE

Nov. 21 - Iowa

Nov. 28 - OPEN

Dec. 5 - Big Ten Championship Game

The conference said all sports will be required to test for COVID-19 a minimum of once a week.

Sports with high contact risk, including football, will need to test at least twice a week.

Athletes and staff are required to fill out a daily symptom questionnaire before using any facilities.

If anyone has close contact with anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 or is near someone suspected of having the virus, they will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

If someone tests positive and is asymptomatic, they are to isolate for at least 10 days.

If someone tests positive and is symptomatic, they will be required to isolate for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms and for at least 24 hours after recovery.