COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the sports world on pause due to coronavirus, OSU wanted to give hope to fans wondering when we'll see sports again.

A video released by Ohio State Football on Friday took a look back at some historic moments in Buckeye football.

Narrated by Derrick C Moore and using a Dr. Suess poem, the message was clear.

The video is to encourage fans to stay home now so that football can be played in the near future, "when the time is right."

