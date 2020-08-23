x
Ohio State football parents organizing rally at Ohio Stadium as the fight for a fall season continues

The rally will take place at 11 a.m. on August 29 at Ohio Stadium
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball against Wisconsin during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Football Parents at Ohio State are organizing a rally at Ohio Stadium on Saturday to demand answers from the Big Ten after the football season was postponed.

The parents have called on the Big Ten to reinstate a fall season for a few weeks after the season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in an open letter that he would not revisit his decision to postpone the season.

This Saturday, a rally will be held at the rotunda of Ohio Stadium to demand "transparency and better communication from the Big Ten and Kevin Warren."

The PAC-12 is the only other "Power 5" conference to postpone its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.