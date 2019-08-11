COLUMBUS, Ohio - One of the best players on the Ohio State football team will not play against Maryland on Saturday, according to a statement from the team.

The statement, issued Friday morning, said, "Ohio State’s Chase Young will not play in this Saturday’s game between the Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins due to a possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into."

Young is widely considered to be one of the best defensive and overall football players in the country. The potential first overall draft pick has also been part of the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Details of this story are developing.

