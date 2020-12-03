COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's Spring Game, scheduled for April 11, has been canceled, according to the Ohio State Department of Athletics.

The Ohio State Department of Athletics will continue to host intercollegiate athletic sporting events, but attendance at all events for the remainder of the academic year will be limited to student-athletes and their immediate family members, team coaches and staff, essential event management, operational and facility staff, and credentialed members of the media.

"The university has been working closely with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who has recommended that sporting events can continue, but with extremely limited spectators, as the state continues its efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)," the department said in a statement.

Tickets purchased online or via phone for Ohio State sporting events will be automatically refunded within five to seven business days; tickets purchased in person can be returned to the point of purchase for a full refund, the department said.

Coach Ryan Day also announced earlier that the team is suspending campus visits.