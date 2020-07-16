Officials: No fans allowed at Marathon Classic this year

LPGA commissioner acknowledges the 'difficult' decision; Gov. DeWine describes it as the 'right call.'

SYLVANIA, Ohio — LPGA Marathon Classic officials say that no fans will be allowed at this year's tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club.

The tournament, which was supposed to take place in July, has already been pushed to Aug. 6 to Aug. 9 due to the coronavirus.

Gov. Mike DeWine previously gave the OK for fans to attend the event if safety plans could be put in place and followed.

Protocols had been planned for the Marathon Classic, including temperature checks, enforced social distancing, no cash sales and sanitizing stations around the course. All attendees were also going to be strongly encouraged to wear a mask.

On Thursday, LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan acknowledged the decision was "difficult" and encouraged fans to rejoin the event in person next year, along with the 2021 Solheim Cup.

"I applaud Marathon Petroleum, Dana and the entire tournament team for working so hard to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in their event and the northwest Ohio community. This was a difficult decision as fans have always been a big part of the Marathon LPGA Classic presented by Dana. I hope our fans will watch all four rounds of the Marathon LPGA Classic on The Golf Channel this year, but also rejoin us fo ran epic year in 2021, where we'll not only be back in Toledo for the Marathon LPGA Classic but also for the 2021 Solheim Cup."

DeWine said the decision to have no fans present was "the right call."

"The organizers of the Marathon Classic and the LPGA have made the right decision in not allowing fans to attend this year. I know it was a difficult decision, but they have made the right call to put the health and safety fo players and fans first," he said.

The tournament is instrumental in raising money for 25 local children's charities, which can be viewed at marathonclassic.com/charities. If you wish to donate to the charities, you can do so by texting KIDSWIN to 74121.

Military, police, fire and EMS personnel as well as frontline health care workers and grocery store employees who were to receive free admission to the tournament will have that offer extended for next year's tournament, set for July 5-11 at Highland Meadows.