BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. is finally practicing with the Browns.

The star wide receiver reported to the team's headquarters Monday and was on the field Tuesday with his teammates for the first organized team activity practice. Beckham skipped Cleveland's voluntary workout program last month, and his absence drew criticism and highlighted the perception he's selfish.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Beckham was acquired in a blockbuster trade from the Giants in March. After his introductory news conference, he left for vacation, to work out in California and attend to personal business.

New Browns coach Freddie Kitchens defended Beckham's decision to miss the voluntary practices, saying he was in constant touch with the 26-year-old and confident he would be "ready to play."

Beckham's addition to the Browns has driven expectations for a team that went 7-8-1 last season.