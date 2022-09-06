Oak Harbor grad Andrea Cecil finding a way to cheer for both teams in Kelly Cup Finals

Andrea Cecil is from northwest Ohio but over the last few years has made southwest Florida her home for college, playing for FGCU women's basketball team.

Example video title will go here for this video

ESTERO, Fla. — Andrea Cecil grew up in northwest Ohio, graduating from Oak Harbor High School before playing basketball at Bowling Green State University for three seasons.

She then transferred to Florida Gulf Coast University to continue her basketball career for two more seasons, giving her a southwest Florida connection.

That makes it tough with her hometown Toledo Walleye and the Florida Everblades, based in Estero, Florida, battling it out on the ice in the Kelly Cup Finals.

On Wednesday for Game 3, Cecil made her way to Hertz Arena to root for, well, both teams.

"It was really cool, it was really special," said Cecil. "When I saw they were both playing in the Kelly Cup Championship, I started following along to the games back in Toledo and I had to look up tickets right away to make sure that I was here in person.

"It's tough. I'm trying to be a little unbiased," said Cecil. "I just wore my FGCU stuff, but it's really a win-win either way for me."

RELATED:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.