SYLVANIA, Ohio — After 33 seasons and two national championships, Notre Dame basketball coach Muffet McGraw has retired.

For many, McGraw will go down as one of the best college coaches in history. Northview graduate Katie Cole was lucky enough to be a part of her legacy.

It was a moment she will never forget: when Muffet McGraw picked her to walk-on at one of the top programs in the country.

“My parents told me just try out and see what happens. The worst they could say is no but they said yes. I remember it like it was yesterday," Cole.

Colel said that McGraw made a major impact both on and off the court.

“It was an experience I’ll always take with me. She taught me so many lessons. I’m so thankful for her and that she gave me a chance three years ago," she said.

McGraw is known for her support of women, in sports and life in general, and was vocal about it during the 2019 Final Four.

“We don’t have enough female role models, we don’t have enough visible women leaders and we don’t have enough women in power,” she said.

McGraw will inevitably be known as one of the greats and Cole said she will always cherish the time she spent learning from her.

“I’ll remember her by her leadership. In practice she always asked us about women’s rights. Like, who are the female supreme court justices? Her aspect of feminism... I want to be like her. She’s my role model," Cole said.

Notre Dame has already named McGraw's successor. Niele Ivey played and coached under McGraw and will now start a new era of women’s basketball at Notre Dame.

