'He's the kid who chooses joy and everyone wants to support that' | Northwood rallies behind Kaden Cluckey following scary basketball injury

The 17-year-old was airlifted to a Michigan hospital after being hit in the throat during a game. He was unable to speak for ten days.

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — The expression, "life can change in the blink of an eye," became all too real for Northwood junior Kaden Cluckey just a couple weeks ago.

Throughout his career, the basketball court has been a wonderful stage for Cluckey to display his talent. Yet, on April 15th, it unfortunately became the scene of a traumatic injury.

During an AAU game at Legacy Center Sports Complex in Michigan, Cluckey attempted to take a charge on defense when the ballhandler inadvertently hit him in the throat with his elbow.

"It was such a weird thing, because, in my mind, for someone to crush your larynx and what not, it would have to be some devastating hit," Northwood Head Girls Basketball Coach Andrew Dickey said. "Yet it was just a simple basketball move and that's what surprised me the most."

The force of the collision required Cluckey to be taken to Brighton Hospital before needing an air ambulance to transport him to C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, where he would need immediate surgery and spend days in the ICU.

"After he got done with surgery, it hit me that this was serious and it began to feel real," Kaden's girlfriend Ava Schober said.

News of the incident began to spread back to Ohio.

"Couldn't happen to a better kid, so it was scary," Northwood English teacher Katrina Moses said. "I have him in my 1st period, so knowing I'm going to come into class and his empty desk will be there."

Doctors found that one of Cluckey's vocal cords had been cut and a trachea tube was put in. For ten days he could not speak.

"I could tell he was frustrated because when we were trying to communicate, he had to type out everything," Dickey, who also teaches history at the school said.

While Cluckey fought to recover, his Northwood family back home started to think of ways to help the injured basketball star and his family. Cluckey's girlfriend, Ava, came up with the idea of a GoFundMe to assist with medical expenses and funds for his parents who had to take off work. The fundraiser has now raised more than $10,000 and doubled her initial goal.

"It was so crazy," Schober said. "I was so thankful honestly to show them that in this time of sadness, they are so loved and they deserve all this love and support."

Adults weren't the only donors to chip in -- students as young as 7th grade gave what they could to help. During a Northwood baseball game against Toledo Christian, an Eagle parent even offered to show their support as well.

"He's the kid who choses joy and everyone wants to support that," Moses said. "Just to see all the little donation amounts from high schoolers who don't have a lot."

The Ranger rally didn't stop there. Cluckey had many visitors travel up to Michigan, including on his 17th birthday where he celebrated from a hospital bed.

"Honestly, I would say that [birthday] was his first day of doing better," Schober said.

Five days later, came the moment of truth...Cluckey spoke his first words since the injury.

day by day baby! pic.twitter.com/zmsWuRmFRK — Kaden Cluckey (@KadenCluckey) April 25, 2023

"After he was able to talk for the first time, he called me right away and we just cried on Facetime together because we were both so happy for his progress," Schober said.

It's still unclear when Cluckey will be able to return to school, but he did come home on Thursday. Thanks in part to his strength and perseverance, along with a much-needed assist from the community.

"Him seeing how other people were reacting to this, helped him fight and stay strong," Schober said.