Northwest Ohio Youth Rugby teaching the sport to local kids

Northwest Ohio Youth Rugby had planned to start in the spring of 2020 and then the pandemic hit, but now 30 kids are taking part in their inaugural season.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A beautiful evening at the Perrysburg Community Center plays host to the perfect conditions to learn how to play rugby.

Northwest Ohio Youth Rugby is teaching youngsters the sport and growing the game right in our backyard.

"We didn’t have youth rugby and we didn’t have girls rugby when I was growing up,” said Meghan Michael. “It’s exciting to have all these kids out at this age.”

The group had planned to start in the spring of 2020 and then the pandemic hit putting their plans on hold, but now 30 kids are taking part in their inaugural season.

“We’ve got some kids who have done some clinics with the high school kids, so they are excited to be out with kids their own age. They are growing skills every week, building on the skills from the week before. The idea is to keep building them up and having fun so they keep coming back,” said Michael.

This is week three of a six-week program. Northwest Ohio youth rugby is working on summer clinics and another fall session.