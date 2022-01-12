Northwest Ohio in need of track and field officials: Here's how to get licensed

Rogers High School is hosting classes starting Jan. 19. Registration is $100.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools and the Northwest Ohio Track Officials Association are hosting classes for those interested in becoming a track official.

There is a need for officials in every Ohio High School Athletic Association sport as the number of licensed officials has declined for several years. The COVID-19 pandemic has made the situation worse.

Classes for track officials will be held starting Jan. 19 at Rogers High School in the library from 6-8 p.m. Registration is $100 and includes the application and testing fee, officials' flags, stopwatch and a bag.

Once completed, participants will have their OHSAA officials permit. Officials can make their own schedules.