Northview baseball beats Kenston to advance to state championship game

Northview won on a walk-off wild pitch in the seventh inning to punch their ticket to Saturday's state title game in Akron.

AKRON, Ohio — The Northview baseball team beat Kenston 3-2 in a thriller from Canal Park in Akron on Friday.

Ayden Hall scored from third base on a walk-off wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning to punch their ticket to the state title game.

Garrett Zimmerman for the Wildcats gets the win on the mound, pitching seven innings and only giving up two hits and one earned run.

Highlights and reaction from Northview's thrilling walk-off win in the state semi final: pic.twitter.com/1Q4o7RlakY — John Juby (@photogjohn11) June 10, 2022

"That's something you dream about as a kid," said Hall. "It's not as cool as a home run to walk it off, but hey, sliding in head first Superman-style? Great way to cap it off. So many emotions. When I slid into home I started crying. It was insane."

"We executed. We talked about, day one, do the little things right. We dropped two bunts and they unfortunately had an error not covering a base," said Northview head coach Greg Szparka. "We took advantage of it and we're playing tomorrow."